LOS ANGELES, Feb 21 (TheWrap.com) - Didn't make it to the theaters to see the Sarah Palin documentary "The Undefeated?"

First off, rest assured; you're far from alone.

Secondly, don't worry -- you'll get your chance to see the film next month.

"The Undefeated" will make its network television premiere March 21 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ReelzChannel, the network said Tuesday. The film will receive encore airings March 12 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, and March 25 at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 p.m. PT.

The movie, which was written and directed by Stephen K. Bannon and produced by Glenn Evans and Dan Fleuette of the Victory Film Group, "chronicles the rise from obscurity to national prominence of former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin," for those who've been out of the loop (again, a not-insignificant group).

"We're thrilled to have yet another opportunity to bring a big story to viewers," ReelzChannel CEO Stan E. Hubbard, said of the premiere. "Sarah Palin is a charismatic figure who burst onto the political scene, and whatever your leanings, if you have any interest or curiosity in politics, social change or the Sarah Palin phenomenon, this is a must-see movie."

"The Undefeated," which saw limited theatrical release last July, took in just $116,381 domestically, according to Box Office Mojo.

