Actress and comedienne Sarah Silverman smiles as she arrives as a guest for the premiere of the new film ''Super'' in Hollywood, California March 21, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Sarah Silverman's upcoming comedy series has found a home at NBC, an individual familiar with the project confirms to TheWrap.

The single-camera comedy, which is being co-produced by Imagine TV and 20th Century Fox Television, has received a put-pilot commitment from NBC, following a bidding war between multiple networks.

Silverman is co-writing with Dan Sterling and Jon Schroeder, both veterans of Comedy Central's "The Sarah Silverman Program."

Silverman will co-executive produce with Sterling, Ron Howard, Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo.

The series had also sparked interest from ABC and Fox.