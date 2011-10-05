Aretha Franklin to retire from full time touring
NEW YORK Soul music legend Aretha Franklin says she plans to retire from full-time touring after she releases a new album in September.
LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Sean Young is out to prove she's not crazy, so she recreated one of the things that made people think maybe she was.
The actress gained a reputation for being a little off when she famously donned a DIY Catwoman costume to convince Tim Burton to hire her for "Batman Returns." (It didn't work.)
Again looking for gigs, Young, who recently completed a stint on the cable series "Celebrity Rehab," decided the best approach would be to visit the "Late Show With David Letterman" -- and try on the catsuit again.
You can see the video here and judge for yourself how it went: here
British actor Tom Hiddleston has opened up about his 2016 summer romance with Taylor Swift, insisting their relationship "was real" but explaining that his much-mocked "I (heart) T.S." tank top was just a joke.
LOS ANGELES Pop star Madonna debuted two new daughters on social media on Wednesday, saying she had completed her adoption of the twins from Malawi and was "overjoyed" to bring them into her family.