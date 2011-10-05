Actress Sean Young poses at the 60th Annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Century City, California on January 26, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Sean Young is out to prove she's not crazy, so she recreated one of the things that made people think maybe she was.

The actress gained a reputation for being a little off when she famously donned a DIY Catwoman costume to convince Tim Burton to hire her for "Batman Returns." (It didn't work.)

Again looking for gigs, Young, who recently completed a stint on the cable series "Celebrity Rehab," decided the best approach would be to visit the "Late Show With David Letterman" -- and try on the catsuit again.

You can see the video here and judge for yourself how it went: here