LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Charlie Sheen's Comedy Central roast is bound to be an animated affair, now that its Roast Master is locked in.

Comedy Central announced on Thursday that "Family Guy" and "American Dad" honcho Seth MacFarlane has signed on for emcee duties on its "Comedy Central Roast of Charlie Sheen."

This will be the third time that MacFarlane has served as Roast Master, but the first time that he'll have the opportunity to rake the former "Two and a Half Men" star over the coals.

MacFarlane is clearly relishing the opportunity.

"I'm very excited to work with Comedy Central again on the roast," MacFarlane enthused. "Charlie is a true icon with a talent that is strong and pure and concentrated into small crystals which can be smoked or eaten."

The roast, which tapes on September 10, will premiere on September 19 -- the same night that Ashton Kutcher makes his debut as Sheen's replacement on "Two and a Half Men."