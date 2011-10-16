Cast member Shannen Doherty poses at the premiere of the film ''Burning Palms'' at the Arclight theatre in Hollywood, California, January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

"Beverly Hills, 90210" alum Shannen Doherty married photographer Kurt Iswarienko on Saturday in Malibu, CA, People.com reported on Sunday.

This is the third marriage for Doherty, who is reportedly chronicling the nuptials for an upcoming reality series to be shown early next year on cable channel WEtv.

The wedding was a black-tie affair and held on a private estate, the website reported.

Doherty, 40, who also starred on the TV series "Charmed," was previously wed to Ashley Hamilton and to Rick Salomon. Both marriages were short-lived.

(Reporting by Zorianna Kit; editing by Bob Tourtellotte and Ellen Wulfhorst)