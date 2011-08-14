LOS ANGELES Morning talk show "The View" has a two newlyweds on its panel of co-hosts, with Joy Behar and Sherri Shepherd getting married just days apart.

Shepherd, 44, tied the knot with television writer Lamar Sally on Saturday in her hometown of Chicago, according to media reports.

Two days earlier, Behar married longtime boyfriend Steve Janowitz in New York, in an event that, unlike Shepherd's -- which will air as a TV special on the Style network Sept 13 -- was low-key and under wraps.

Shepherd and Sally, who became engaged in December, wed at Chicago's Fairmont Hotel, her representative told People magazine. The bridal party included eight bridesmaids, among them Elisabeth Hasselbeck of "The View," actress Yvette Nicole Brown ("Community") and TV host Niecy Nash ("Clean House").

It's the second marriage for Shepherd, who in addition to her hosting duties on "The View" has a recurring role on "30 Rock." She was married to comedian Jeff Tarpley from 2001 to 2009. Shepherd's 6-year-old son walked her down the aisle Saturday.

Behar, who previously had sworn off marriage, has been with Janowitz for 29 years. A spokesman for "The View" issued a statement saying that Behar would discuss her wedding when the show returns on September 6.

