Shonda Rhimes, executive producer of the new series 'Off the Map', takes part in a panel discussion at the Disney ABC Television Group Winter Press Tour 2011 for the Television Critics Association in Pasadena, California January 10, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - At this rate, ABC might have to change its name to the Shonda Rhimes Network soon.

The "Grey's Anatomy" creator has signed on for yet another series for the network, making for her fourth project currently in the works with the network, ABC has confirmed to TheWrap.

Set in 1895, "Gilded Lillys" will revolve around a family who owns the first luxury hotel in New York City, and their encounters with the hotel staff and guests.

The drama, via Rhimes' Shondaland production company, will be co-executive produced by Rhimes and her Shondaland partner Betsy Beers. "Gossip Girl" and "The Nine" writer/producer K.J. Steinberg will write the script.

In addition to "Grey's Anatomy," "Private Practice" and, now, "Gilded Lillys," Rhimes has the drama "Scandal," about a professional "fixer," slated for midseason on ABC.