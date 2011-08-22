NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Cable TV network Showtime has ordered pilot programs from "The Last Exorcism" co-writer Andrew Gurland, "The Pacific" writer-producer Michelle Ashford, and "Southland" creator and "Public Enemies" writer Ann Biderman, the network announced on Monday.

Gurland's project, "Gurland on Gurland," is a half-hour comedy about his real family life and career challenges. The filmmaker won the Grand Jury prize at Sundance for his first film, "Frat House," which he co-directed with "The Hangover"'s Todd Phillips. Glenn Gordon Caron ("Medium," "Moonlighting," "Now and Again") will executive produce the CBS Television Studios production.

Ashford's pilot, "Masters of Sex," follows the unusual relationship of two pioneers in the study of human sexuality who helped set off the sexual revolution. It is based on the book "Masters of Sex: The Life and Times of William Masters and Virginia Johnson, the Couple Who Taught America How to Love" by Thomas Maier. Sarah Timberman and Carl Beverly ("Justified," "A Gifted Man") will executive produce for Timberman-Beverly Productions, and the pilot will be produced by Sony Pictures Television.

Biderman's "Ray Donovan" is a dark but occasionally comedic drama about a Los Angeles "fixer" beleaguered by family problems. Mark Gordon ("Saving Private Ryan," "Criminal Minds," "Grey's Anatomy") will executive produce.