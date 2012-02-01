Cast members (L-R) William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum, Justin Chatwin and Shanola Hampton participate in a panel for the Showtime series ''Shameless'' during the Showtime sessions at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California January 12, 2012. REUTERS/Phil McCarten

LOS ANGELES, Feb 1 (TheWrap.com) - Showtime gave the green light to new seasons of its Sunday night series "Shameless," Californication" and its new offering "House of Lies" on Tuesday, with production of the series to begin later this year.

This will mark the sixth season for "Californication," third season for "Shameless" and the second for the Don Cheadle offering "House of Lies."

The renewals come in the face of double-digit, year-to-year growth for Showtime's Sunday-night roster, according to the network.

"Shameless" is up 30 percent versus its maiden season across all platforms, with an average 4.75 million viewers. "House of Lies," meanwhile, debuted on January 8 to the network's second-highest series premiere numbers, while "Californication" is up 10 percent versus its previous season, with an average 2.96 million viewers across all platforms.

"These three shows are clearly resonating with audiences as evidenced by their steady growth on Sunday nights," said Showtime's president of Entertainment David Nevins. "We are extremely pleased with the creative work being done by the casts, producers and writers - and I so appreciate that each of these series has such a clear and distinctive voice."

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)