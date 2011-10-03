LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The new Claire Danes terrorism drama "Homeland" had Showtime's highest rated premiere in eight years Sunday.

"Dexter'"s sixth season premiere was its highest-rated yet.

The 1.1 million viewers for "Homeland" were the most since "Dead Like Me" premiered to 1.1 million in 2003. Including rebroadcasts from the 10 p.m. airing and online and On Demand viewing, it had 2.8 million total viewers.

"Dexter," meanwhile, was 24 percent over its fifth season premiere, and had the best season premiere for a Showtime original series since Stargate in 1997. It had 2.2 million viewers at 9 p.m., and 2.8 million including rebroadcasts.