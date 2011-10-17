Cast member Charlie Day poses at the premiere of ''Horrible Bosses'' at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California June 30, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Charlie Day, Emma Stone and Jason Segel will host "Saturday Night Live" episodes in November, with respective musical guests Maroon 5, Coldplay, and Florence + The Machine.

Day and Segel will be hosting for the first time; it will be Stone's second hosting gig.

Day, star of "Horrible Bosses" and a star, writer and executive producer of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," with host November 5.

Stone will host November 12, and Segel will host November 19 to coincide with the November 23 release of "The Muppets."