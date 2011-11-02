LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Everyone has their own cross to bear, even "Jersey Shore" guidette Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi. Except in Snooki's case, the cross is more in the form of a booze bottle.

The MTV star complains to GQ.com that she and her pumpkin-hued cohorts have been unfairly painted as a bunch of drunks -- just because they happen to be constantly seen tossing back drinks in delirious excess.

How unfair!

Asked what she would do differently if she were in charge of "Jersey Shore," the 23-year-old answered, "I wouldn't show as much drinking and partying. I would show more of us chilling out and having a good time -- which they don't show. We don't even drink those nights, but we laugh all night. They don't show anything but us drinking and hooking up."

And even though the sight of Polizzi and her pals getting sloshed and rutting with each other would seem to be a primary appeal of the MTV hit, Polizzi thinks that audiences would warm up to a teetotaler version of the show.

"Maybe because of the success of the show, they think that if they don't show us drinking and hooking up then it wouldn't stay successful. But I think that if they showed the sober side of us people would like it even more, and it'd even change people's minds about us," Polizzi opines.

One can only imagine how many Long Island Iced Teas that Polizzi had to toss back in order to come to that conclusion.