Snoop Dogg poses at the 11th Annual BMI Urban Awards at the Pantages theatre in Los Angeles August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Chances are pretty good that Snoop Dogg is firing up a celebratory hit on his, uh, water pipe right now.

The "Doggystyle" rapper has sold a comedy project to NBC, which he will produce and star in, the network confirmed to TheWrap.

The as-yet-untitled project is described as a "multi-camera family comedy," with Don Reo -- whose credits include "Two and a Half Men," "Everybody Hates Chris," and "'Til Death" -- executive-producing and writing.

Frequent Snoop collaborator Ted Chung is also producing.

The rapper, born Calvin Broadus Jr., has experience with family-oriented programing with the reality series "Snoop Dogg's Father Hood," which ran for two seasons on the E! channel.

The series is being produced by Warner Bros. Television.