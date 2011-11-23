LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Sorry, soap opera fans; you have little to be thankful for as we head into the U.S. national day of gratitude.

Prospect Park has suspended its plans to revive "All My Children" and "One Life to Live" online, the company said on Wednesday.

Prospect Park's Rich Frank and Jeff Kwatinetz cited "mounting issues" that make it "impossible" for the company to meet its "One Life to Live" deadlines.

Plans for its online version of "All My Children" were abandoned earlier this month.

The pair went on to say, "e always knew it would be an uphill battle to create something historical, and unfortunately we couldn't ultimately secure the backing and clear all the hurdles in time. We believe we exhausted all reasonable options apparent to us, but despite enormous personal, as well as financial cost to ourselves, we failed to find a solution."

Prospect Park announced its plans to revive the long-running sudsers after they were canceled by ABC earlier this year.