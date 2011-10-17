Scottish actor Tommy Flanagan (L), star of the FX cable channel series ''Sons of Anarchy'', poses with cast member Jamie McShane at the premiere screening of season three in Hollywood, California August 30, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - FX's hit biker-gang drama, "Sons of Anarchy," will be back for a 13-episode fifth season, the network announced Monday.

The return of Kurt Sutter's series, the top-rated drama in basic cable and the highest-rated series ever on FX, was no surprise. On a first-run basis, season four episodes are averaging 5.8 million total viewers and 3.9 million in the prized 18-49 demographic. Those numbers are up 30 percent and 26 percent, respectively, from the third season averages for each episode.

"Everyone at FX is very grateful to Kurt Sutter, his many writing, directing and producing collaborators and his masterful cast for making such a compelling and beautifully crafted show," said Landgraf. "It is no small challenge to bring the themes of a great, ancient play like 'Hamlet' into a wholly original television setting and to tell this complex story in a way that is both riveting and accessible to a broad audience. The fans know how beautifully SOA meets this challenge, and we thank them for their loyal and passionate viewership."

Seven episodes remain in the current season. The show airs Tuesdays at 10/9c.