NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Trey Parker and Matt Stone have already taught America's youth about art, religion and war, but this week they gave some lessons in person -- in a New York University writing class.

The "South Park" creators surprised a class on "Storytelling Strategies" for mtvU's "Stand In." The multi-Tony Award winners told students to keep their stories simple.

"We started to learn that simple was better," Parker told the class. "But we had to learn that all over again with everything we did -- 'South Park,' 'Team America,' 'Book of Mormon.'"

"It's so cool to talk and pretend like we know what we're doing," added Stone.

mtvU, MTVs 24-hour college network, will air Stone and Parker's "Stand In" to more than 750 college campuses and on-demand at mtvU starting on October 3.

A "South Park" behind-the-scenes documentary will premiere on Comedy Central on Sunday, October 2, and it will return for its 15th season on Wednesday, October 5.

Past "Stand In" participants have included Madonna, Kanye West, John Legend, Kareem Abdul Jabbar, Russell Simmons, Tom Wolfe, Nas, Marilyn Manson, Snoop Dogg, Sen. John McCain, and Sting.