LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Scientologists investigated "South Park" creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone after an episode of the Comedy Central series made fun of the group, a former member contends.

Mark "Marty" Rathbun, a former high-ranking member of the group who is now critical of the group and offers counseling to former members, said members of a Scientology "harassment agency" tried to get Parker and Stone to halt their mockery of the group in 2006.

He posted a document on his website that he describes as a report from the "Office of Special Affairs" that says Scientologists tried to find direct links to people who were friends of the "South Park" creators -- including John Stamos, a friend of Stone's.

In dense, jargon-filled language, the document describes various attempts at snooping: "Otherwise the special collections (covert information gathering such as trash collection, purchased phone records, hacked airline reservations, purchased bank records) will be debugged in order to get some viable strings that can be pulled," it says.

It concludes: "It is clear that this investigation is not going anywhere and DCOE (D/Commanding Officer External OSA) is getting it debugged."

Rathbun says he has been harassed by Scientologists himself since speaking out against the group, and the Village Voice and other outlets have reported that a Scientology group called Squirrel Busters has followed him for months.

A Scientology spokeswoman did not immediately return a call for comment.