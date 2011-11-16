NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Comedy Central has renewed "South Park" through 2016, ensuring that cable's longest-running animated series will hit a landmark 20th season.

Trey Parker and Matt Stone's deal with Comedy Central calls for them to continue to write, direct and edit every episode of "South Park," as they have since the series premiered in 1997. The series could also continue with new episodes past the 20th season.

The deal covers three additional seasons for the top-rated Emmy and Peabody Award-winning series. It comes soon after TV's longest running-animated series, "The Simpsons," was renewed through what will be its 25th season.

"The collective genius of Matt and Trey knows no bounds," said Comedy Central president Michele Ganeless. "Week after week and season after season they continue to surprise and delight 'South Park' fans, and that includes all of us here at Comedy Central. We're thrilled that the adventures of Stan, Kyle, Kenny and Cartman will continue through 2016."

"Comedy Central has been our home for 15 years and we love working there," said Parker and Stone. "'South Park' is a blast and we can't wait to make more."

The renewal continues a recent run of success for the pair after their hit musical, "The Book of Mormon," dominated at this year's Tony Awards.