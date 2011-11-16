LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Tossing off lesbian kissers, loose-trousered rock stars and corpulent movie directors from its jet planes recently, Southwest Airlines has hardly shied away from publicity.

And now the Dallas-based air carrier is about to get even more national attention, with cable network TLC ordering 13 episodes of a new reality show focused on the company.

The as-yet untitled series -- which producer ITV Studios America will put into production starting this weekend at airports in Baltimore and Denver-- promises to take viewers "behind the scenes of the modern air travel experience, sharing the large-scale operations and personal customer stories at Southwest Airlines," according to a TLC statement.

"Air travel has become incredibly accessible, and as a result, millions of travelers navigate the challenges of the airport, especially during the upcoming holiday season," said TLC general manager Amy Winter in the statement. "Southwest is a beloved brand, and their customers and employees will reveal the passion, commitment, and fantastic payoff of 'getting there' that helps keep us all flying."

Southwest has been showcased on an ITV reality television series before -- its operations were the subject of "Airline," which ran on A&E for three cycles from 2004 - 2005.