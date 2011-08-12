NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Melanie Moore was named the season-eight winner of the Fox dance competition "So You Think You Can Dance" Thursday night.

Notably, the 19-year-old Georgia native with a pixie haircut did this all under the watchful eyes of guest judge Kenny Ortega, who will direct the "Dirty Dancing" remake.

Ortega, who was the choreographer on the 1987 film classic starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, will soon set about casting the update.

During Wednesday's performance show, Ortega praised her moves and hinted at potential future plans. "I would push myself to the front of the line to work with you," he said.

Whether Moore will be in the mix to take over as Grey's character, Baby, remains to be seen, but at least Ortega knows that America likes Moore -- a lot. She received 47 percent of the vote, easily beating runner-up Sasha Mallory.

After winning, People magazine asked if she'd want to do the "Dirty Dancing" remake.

Her reply: "Kenny Ortega, give me a call!"

You can see a clip of Moore being announced the Season 8 winner here: here