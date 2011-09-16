LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) -The Starz network has scheduled a special marathon of "Spartacus: Blood and Sand" to honor the series' breakout star, 39-year-old Andy Whitfield, who died on September 11 after a battle with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Five episodes, including the first episode and the first season finale, will air at 9 p.m. on October 2. The entire first season will air on December 16.

Whitfield, who was cast as the titular warrior after a lengthy talent search by producers, starred in the entire first season and was preparing to film season two when he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma in March 2010.

The network postponed production and planned to resume the series once Whitfield recovered, and he was believed to be in remission in June, but the disease returned, and by September, he was forced to drop out of the project.

Australian actor Liam McIntyre has been cast as the new Spartacus, and the series, now titled "Spartacus: Vengeance," is scheduled to premiere on Starz in January.