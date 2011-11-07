Rod Tapert (L) and Sam Raimi, executive producers of the STARZ channel series ''Spartacus: Blood and Sand'' talks about the series at the Television Critics Association Cable summer press tour in Pasadena, California July 29, 2009. The series premieres January 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Gladiator groupies can brace themselves for more gore in the arena.

Starz has given its series "Spartacus" a go-ahead for a third season, the pay cable network announced on Monday.

The green light comes months ahead of the January 27, 2012, premiere of "Spartacus: Vengeance," the second season of the "Spartacus" saga.

The as-yet-untitled third season is expected to begin production in New Zealand in early 2012. "Spartacus: Gods of the Arena," which aired in January 2011, drew an estimated 6.2 million total viewers per episode when all linear channels and on-demand viewing are factored in.

"Spartacus: Vengeance" stars Australian actor Liam McIntyre in the title role, replacing deceased star Andy Whitfield. Executive producer Rob Tapert promises that it will offer "many surprises" for fans.