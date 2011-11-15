LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - HBO and Sports Illustrated are uniting to create a multi-part documentary "Sport in America: Our Defining Stories," the companies announced Tuesday.

The documentary, which will also be presented by Endgame Entertainment and Playground, will examine "how the universal thread of sport has shaped America's character," according to the announcement. This will include personal narratives from participants in pivotal moments in sports history.

The project will be complemented by editorial packages from Sports Illustrated -- and, as is increasingly the case these days, there will be an interactive element involved. Beginning Tuesday, fans will be able to submit videotaped responses to their favorite sports moments to SportInAmerica.com, with a select group being selected for airing on the series.

HBO Sports executive producer Rick Bernstein characterized "Sport in America" as "one of the most ambitious sports projects that HBO has launched."

The project, which will be directed and executive-produced by Endgame's James D. Stern and Adam Del Deo, with Playground's Colin Callender and Time Inc. sports group editor Terry McDonell also executive-producing, will debut on HBO in 2013.