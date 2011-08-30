NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Showtime, Stephen King, Steven Spielberg and DreamWorks TV are working together to develop a series based on King's bestselling novel, "Under the Dome," TheWrap has confirmed.

DreamWorks TV optioned the book, about a Maine town mysteriously trapped under a dome that cuts it off from the outside world, soon after its 2009 release.

Dreamworks' other upcoming projects include Fox's "Terra Nova," debuting next month, and NBC's "Smash" and ABC's "The River," both debuting midseason. It also had a summer hit with the Spielberg executive-produced "Falling Skies" on TNT.

Showtime confirmed the project is in development after it was first reported by Deadline and Variety.