TV personality Steve Harvey poses with the BET humanitarian award he received at the 2011 BET Awards in Los Angeles June 26, 2011. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Steve Harvey is tossing his hat into the talk-show arena.

The "Family Feud" host and former "Steve Harvey Show" star is developing a syndicated talk show for a 2012 premiere, with Endemol North America producing and NBC Universal Television Distribution distributing. The show will focus on Harvey's comedy, as he discusses relationship issues.

Barry Wallach, president of NBC Universal Domestic TV Distribution, called Harvey "a multitalented entertainer" and "a proven ratings winner," adding that the company is "excited" to work on the new project.

In addition to his ongoing "Feud" gig, Harvey also has a radio program, "Steve Harvey Morning Show," in syndication. The show will be taped in Atlanta, where he also tapes his radio show and "Family Feud."