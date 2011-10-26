LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - PBS will take a warts-and-all look at the life of recently deceased computer pioneer Steve Jobs with the premiere of "Steve Jobs -- One Last Thing" on November 2, the network announced Wednesday.

The documentary -- it's title being a play on the teaser phrase that Jobs would use at product launches -- promises to present an unvarnished view of the idiosyncratic Apple co-founder, who died October 5 at the age of 56.

"'One Last Thing' takes an unflinching look at Jobs's difficult, controlling disposition, and offers unique insights into what made him tick," the PBS announcement reads. "What were the influences that shaped his character? What drove him from such humble beginnings to the heights of success?"

The documentary employs interviews with Apple co-founder Ronald Wayne, NeXT Computer investor Ross Perot, and Bill Fernandez, who introduced Jobs to Apple co-head Steve Wozniak, among others, to detail Jobs' rise to prominence in computer technology.

"Steve Jobs -- One Last Thing" will also include a previously unaired 1994 interview, during which Jobs shares one of his life lessons.

"You tend to get told that the world is the way it is, but life can be much broader once you discover one simple fact; and that is that everything around you that you call life was made up by people no smarter than you," Jobs states in the interview. "Once you learn that, you'll never be the same again."

The documentary, a co-production of Pioneer Productions for Channel 4 (UK) and PBS, will premiere November 2 at 10 p.m. ET, following "Nova."