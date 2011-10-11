A flower is seen next to a portrait of Apple co-founder and former CEO Steve Jobs at Apple's store in Sao Paulo October 6, 2011. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Discovery Channel has announced a quickly-produced new documentary that will look back at the many ways Apple visionary Steve Jobs influenced modern life.

"MythBusters" hosts Adam Savage and Jamie Hyneman will host the documentary "iGenius: How Steve Jobs Changed the World," which will premiere on Discovery Channel on October 16.

Immediately following its debut on Discovery, the special will air on the network's sister channels in more than 210 countries and territories around the world.

Interviewees lined up for the documentary include John Draper, an engineer who helped start Jobs' career; Daniel Kottke, a friend who traveled to India with Jobs and became an early Apple employee; Lee Felsenstein, a founding member of the Homebrew Computer Club; journalists Tom Brokaw and Toure; and musicians Stevie Wonder and Pete Wentz, who talk about how Jobs' musical innovations added to their career successes.

"Someone once said that to follow the path that others have laid before you is a very reasonable course of action, therefore all progress is made by unreasonable men," Adam Savage said.

"Steve Jobs was an unreasonable man. He didn't simply give the public what they wanted, he defined entirely new ways of thinking about our lives in the digital space: productivity, creativity, music, communication, media and art. He has touched, directly and indirectly, all of our lives."