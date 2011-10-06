LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - TNT has scheduled back-to-back re-airings Thursday night (8 and 10 p.m.) of "Pirates of Silicon Valley, the 1999 TV movie about the race between technology rivals Apple and Microsoft to build their computer empires.

"ER" and "Falling Skies" star Noah Wyle plays Steve Jobs, with Joey Slotnick ("Nip/Tuck") as his Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak. "Dead Zone" and John Hughes movies alum Anthony Michael Hall as Microsoft founder Bill Gates.

"Pirates" follows both companies' histories, from the technology giants' nights building prototypes in their dorm rooms to their days of building up their innovative businesses in the boardroom.

The movie, which earned five Emmy nominations, is based on the bestseller "Fire in the Valley" by Paul Frieberger and Michael Swaine.

Shortly after the June 1999 premiere of "Pirates of Silicon Valley," Wyle, dressed as Jobs, even made the opening comments at the 1999 Macworld conference, before the real thing joined him on stage.