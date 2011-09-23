LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Steven Bochco is heading back to court -- and to ABC.

The network has purchased a new legal drama from Bochco: "Legal Affairs" revolves around members of a Los Angeles law firm and their efforts to juggle their oft-intertwined personal and professional lives.

It's familiar territory for Bochco, on a number of levels. The "L.A. Law" creator has often drawn from the legal arena for material, most recently with the TNT drama "Raising the Bar," and his long-running relationship with ABC includes the cop drama "NYPD Blue," which ran for 12 seasons. (His other collaborations with ABC include "Commander in Chief" and "Philly.")

Bochco will co-executive produce "Legal Affairs" with Jonathan Abrahams, with whom he partnered on "Raising the Bar." The pair will also co-write the series. ABC Studios and Mojo Films are producing.

ABC also confirmed to TheWrap that it has purchased the pitch "Zero Hour" from former "Prison Break" executive producer Paul Scheuring.

The series is described as an "adventure about a skeptical everyman who gets swept up in one of history's greatest conspiracies" and ends up embarking on "a dangerous journey around the world collecting clues that will unlock not only a spectacular mystery surrounding the Twelve Apostles but also questions about his own identity."

"Transformers" and "G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra" producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura and "Angela's Eyes" producers are attached to produce.

ABC's purchase of "Legal Affairs" was first reported by Deadline.