LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Steve-O has made a career of stapling his scrotum to his thigh and feeding raw chicken to alligators from his jockstrap.

So one can imagine that any karaoke session he engages in is going to contain something a little more exciting than a boozy, warbled version of "I Will Always Love You."

That's what TruTV is banking on with "Killer Karaoke," a new series that it announced Monday.

The show, which is based on the international series "Sing if You Can," will be hosted by the "Jackass" and "Wildboyz" daredevil and feature contestants attempting to belt out popular songs while "in the midst of extreme, hilarious and sometimes skin-crawling conditions," according to TruTV's announcement.

"'Killer Karaoke' is a music competition show as only TruTV would do it -- hilarious, outrageous and wild," TruTV executive VP and general manager Marc Juris said of the series.

The eight-episode series, which is being produced by Zodiak USA (who brought the world "Hardcore Pawn" and "Lizard Lick Towing"), will launch early next year.

"I'm in love with the concept of this show and overjoyed to be a part of it," Steve-O said of the new venture. "I cannot wait to get started."

Steve-O's most recent regular TV gig was as a contestant on "Dancing With the Stars" in 2009.