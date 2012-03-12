NEW YORK, March 12 (TheWrap.com) - ABC's untitled Mandy Moore pilot has added "West Wing" and "Grease" star Stockard Channing as her mother while character actor John Fuller -- recently seen as Rachel McAdams' dad in "Midnight in Paris" -- as her father.

The pilot finds Moore's character, Annie, and her new husband, Ben, running a hip restaurant in her hometown -- while dealing with her often overbearing family.

Channing plays Barbara, the manipulative matriarch, and Fuller plays the good-natured Steve, who does pretty much what his wife tells him to do.

The project from 21 Laps/Adelstein and 20th Century Fox TV is written by Bob Fisher and Stacy Traub, who executive produce with Shawn Levy, Marty Adelstein, and Becky Clements.

(Editing By Zorianna Kit)