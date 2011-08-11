NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - "Suits," a modest hit about slick Manhattan corporate lawyers, has been given a second season, USA Network announced Thursday.

The order is for 16 episodes, up four from its first-season commitment.

"'Suits' exceeded our expectations on every level with its sharp writing, engaging ensemble cast and incredible production values," said USA co-presidents Chris McCumber and Jeff Wachtel.

The series, which stars Gabriel Macht as a hotshot associate at a high-profile firm and Patrick J. Adams as his irrepressible new associate, has averaged a 6.3 rating in viewers overall and 2.8 in the 18-49 demographic.

The first-season finale of "Suits" airs September 8 at 10 p.m.