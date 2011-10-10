NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - "Sunday Night Football" continues to bring in big ratings for NBC, propelling the network to its fifth consecutive Sunday night win.

With the defending Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers playing the Atlanta Falcons, a team it bounced from the playoffs last year, the game notched a 14.0 overnight rating. That is up 20 percent from last year's week five game and up 30 percent from 2009.

Total viewer numbers and national numbers will be released later.

Winning the night is nothing new for "Sunday Night Football," it did so 18 consecutive weeks last year. However, that is also the best overnight rating for the broadcast since NBC bought the property six years ago.

The next closest was in 2007, when the Packers lost to the Chicago Bears.

The show has increased its dominance each year on air, taking nine of 16 Sundays its first year, then 11 of 16, then 13 of 16, then 15 of 16 and finally, going 18 for 18 last year.

It seems viewers in Milwaukee did not tire of sports after watching their Milwaukee Brewers win game one of Major League Baseball's National League Championship Series Sunday afternoon.

Milwaukee, in the heart of Packer country, led all metered markets for "Sunday Night Football."