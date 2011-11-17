LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "Survivor"'s torch won't be snuffed anytime soon.

CBS on Wednesday announced two more cycles of the long-running reality show, to run in the 2012-13 season. The network also said its next cycle will premiere on February 15.

Jeff Probst will resume his duties as host and executive producer of the series, which premiered in the U.S. in 2000.

Thanking the fans "who remain with us every season," Probst vowed, "we promise to deliver another year of quality television."

Despite its advancing age, "Survivor" has remained a robust performer for CBS. Its current, 23rd edition has averaged a healthy 3.8/11 in the advertiser-friendly adults 18-49 demographic, with an average 12.2 million total viewers.