LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Susan Lucci is not letting "All My Children" go without a fight -- or at least a few choice words for ABC Daytime president Brian Frons.

Lucci, who has played Erica Kane on the soap opera for four decades, tears into Frons in a new epilogue that's being added to the paperback version of her autobiography, "All My Life: A Memoir," and has been obtained by the New York Post.

In the epilogue, Lucci slams Frons for "some very bad decisions" that, in the actress' estimation, led to the demise of the series. Among Frons' fatal blunders? Hiring a head writer in 2008 who allowed the show's scripts to sink to "subpar" status, and edging out series creator Agnes Nixon.

"All My Children" was given the ax by ABC in April, along with "One Life to Live." Its final episode will air September 23, after which it will be replaced by cooking show "The Chew."

Lucci shreds Frons' decision to drop "Children" for the cheaper-to-produce "Chew, lamenting in the epilogue, "An iconic show was losing out to greed."

Overall, Lucci characterizes Frons' personality as a "fatal combination of ignorance and arrogance."

Though "All My Children" and "One Life to Live" will be going off the air this year, production company "Prospect Park" has plans to revive the series in an online format.