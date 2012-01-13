LOS ANGELES, Jan 13 (TheWrap.com) - Drama and romantic intrigue are her business, so it's very appropriate that Emmy-winning daytime diva Susan Lucci will host Investigation Discovery's upcoming romance-themed reality series "Deadly Affairs."

The series, which begins filming in March for a fall 2012 debut, will cover everything from "love triangles that implode to office romances exposed; from sleeping with the enemy to bedding your best friend's husband; and from grooms ditching the ceremony with a bridesmaid in tow to swingers deciding the grass actually is greener."

"All My Children" star Lucci will serve as host and narrator for unfolding the crimes of passion.

"There is simply no other actress in the world more qualified than Susan Lucci to host 'Deadly Affairs,'" ID president Henry Schleiff said.

"After all, Susan's alter ego, Erica Kane, created her fair share of steamy scandals and deadly dalliances, often all in one hour. While our series, of course, has the added benefit of featuring real stories of betrayal, we are delighted that Susan will bring her own distinctive voice and dramatic flair to our real life soap."

The ID series is Lucci's first regular TV gig since "AMC" ended its 42-season run on ABC last September. The actress -- who famously won her first Daytime Emmy in 1999, after 18 nominations -- joined the show just days after it premiered in January 1970, and was its leading lady when it was canceled by ABC.

