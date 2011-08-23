NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Syfy announced Tuesday that its hugely popular drama "Warehouse 13" will be given a two-hour season finale on Monday, October 3.

The network also set important dates for other fall offerings, including the season finales of "Alphas" (September 26) and "Haven" (September 30).

Syfy will air the two-part movie event "Neverland," an original prequel to J.M. Barrie's "Peter Pan," in which Keira Knightley provides the voice of Tinker Bell, on December 4th and 5th. Rhys Ifans will play Captain Hook and Bob Hoskins plays the seafaring toady Smee, a role he portrayed in the Steven Spielberg's 1991 film "Hook."

"Eureka" will wrap up the first half of its fourth season on September 19th at 8 p.m.

"Sanctuary" returns Friday, October 7th, at 10 p.m., with a 13-episode fourth season that will "change everything," according to a boast by the network.

Tracy Morgan continues his interesting relationship with science fiction when "Scare Tactics" returns for the second half of its fourth season on Monday, October 10th at 9 p.m.

Syfy is also touting "Zombie Apocalypse," a promising installment in its Saturday Original Movie franchise set to air October 29th at 9 p.m. The film stars Ving Rhames as -- what else? -- the leader of a band of survivors fighting its way across country after the titular event wipes out 90 percent of the American population.