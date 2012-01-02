NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - "So You Think You Can Dance" judge and executive producer Nigel Lythgoe is planning to revamp the reality competition after Fox cut it from two nights a week to one for its next season.

"FOX have canceled the results show so I will have to change the format of #SYTYCD," Lyhgoe announced on Twitter. "At least we have another season at the end of MAY."

He added: I'm certainly not mad at FOX they have supported #SYTYCD FOR 9 seasons. With the help of (Fox president of alternative entertainment) Mike Darnell I think we have some great new ideas."

The show slipped in the ratings in its most recent season, its eighth, as NBC's "America's Got Talent," another reality competition, cut into its audience.

The show has weathered overhauls before: It started its seventh season by cutting its number of finalists from 20 to 10. The show also began pairing dancers with stars from past seasons and having dancers switch partners each week.