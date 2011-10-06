LOS ANGELES Tareq Salahi, the dumped husband of "Real Housewives" star Michaele Salahi, is seeking emotional closure by auctioning off some of his personal life

Salahi said on Thursday he was putting up for sale 37 items belonging to himself and his estranged wife after she ran off with Journey guitarist Neal Schon last month.

"Tareq decided to sell these items to get rid of them and help calm his anger management issues," Tareq's spokeswoman Anouska De Georgioua told Reuters. "It'll also help bring closure to his relationship with Michaele."

The items include Tareq's platinum Tiffany wedding ring, selected sculpture works, assorted underwear and a selection of hotel bathrobes.

An undisclosed portion of the proceeds will be going to a number of different charities, distributed by FilmOn's Charitable Trust.

The publicity-hungry couple famously snuck past White House security and into a state dinner in 2009, earning them headlines worldwide. Michaele later appeared on the "Real Housewives of D.C." reality TV show.

The auction is the latest installment of the Salahi saga. Last month, Tareq alerted authorities that his wife had been abducted, only to discover that Michaele had run away and was involved in an affair with Schon. Tareq has since filed for divorce.

When asked if Tareq was worried that the auction may be viewed as a way of making money from the scandal, De Georgioua said, "No. He just wants to move on and close this chapter of his life."

The auction will be held at the 9021GO showroom in Beverly Hills on Oct 8.

(Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Jill Serjeant)