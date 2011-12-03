LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Taylor Armstrong, whose estranged husband Russell killed himself in August, is penning a memoir about her life experiences, TheWrap has confirmed.

The book, to be published by Simon & Schuster imprint Gallery Books, will be published in February 2012. It bears the tentative title "Hiding From Reality: My Story of Love, Loss, and Finding the Courage Within" and will weigh in at 272 pages.

Armstrong's husband Russell was found dead in the Los Angeles home where he was staying in August, in what the coroner's office would ultimately determine to be a suicide. Taylor had filed for divorce from Russell, a venture capitalist, the month before. He was 47.

In September, during an interview with "Entertainment Tonight"'s Nancy O'Dell, Armstrong revealed a long history of physical abuse in her marriage to Russell, noting that her estranged husband told her he was worried he might kill her at some point.

"He had mentioned he was afraid he might kill me, and I think he meant it in almost an accidental way, that he would get so angry at me at some time that he would hit me, and I would hit something, or he would grab me by the neck and something would go wrong," Armstrong said.