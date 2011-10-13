NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Veteran TV journalist Ted Koppel has joined NBC's newsmagazine "Rock Center With Brian Williams" as a correspondent, NBC News President Steve Capus said Thursday.

It's a return to the Peacock network for the former "Nightline" host, who started his broadcasting career as an NBC News page. He then spent 42 years at ABC News, first as a correspondent and later as host of "Nightline."

Koppel, who is an NPR contributor and most recently served as managing editor of the Discovery Channel, has won 41 Emmy Awards, as well as numerous other honors.

Capus touted Koppel as a pioneer of broadcast journalism, who "has touched every major news event spanning nearly 5 decades," adding, "not only does he bring a tremendous amount of experience to the broadcast, he is a tireless advocate for quality journalism, and is one of our profession's premier storytellers."

Koppel joins a strong team of correspondents that already includes Matt Lauer, Meredith Vieira, Harry Smith and Ann Curry.

"Rock Center" will debut Monday, October 31 at 10 p.m., taking the spot vacated by the ratings-challenged "The Playboy Club."