LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - Amidst fan suggestions that dancer/actor Derek Hough be cast as Johnny Castle in the upcoming "Dirty Dancing" remake, the 26-year-old told People that he will be returning to the fall season of ABC's "Dancing With the Stars."

Arguably the show's most popular "pro," Hough took a hiatus from season 12 of the competition series "to grow and expand a little bit as an artist," had said. During that time he starred in a dance movie, "Cobu 3D."

"It was good for me to take a season off and see what the audience sees," said Hough, who's won the show's mirror ball trophy three times. "It gave me a new boost and inspiration to want to do some great things."

With this news comes the question of where Hough will find the time to star in choreographer/director Kenny Ortega's upcoming "Dirty Dancing" remake. Fans of the ballroom dancer buzzed on the Internet over their hopes that Hough would get the role.

Even "DWTS" judge Carrie Ann Inaba is rooting for Hough. She tweeted with some bias: "If they do a dirty dancing remake -- THEY BETTER USE DEREK HOUGH There's no one better for the role!!!"

Season 13 of "DWTS" premieres Monday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The network will also air a new special, "Dancing With the Stars: Meet the Cast," on Tuesday, September 20.