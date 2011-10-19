LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - "The Hills" are alive -- with the sound of litigation!

A former field clearance coordinator and production coordinator for the MTV reality series filed suit against the network and New Remote Productions Tuesday, claiming that she had been sexually harassed, was pressured to smoke drugs, was denied meal and rest breaks, and finally was denied overtime and other pay.

According to Eliza Sproul's suit, the problems began during a May 2010 trip to film the series in Costa Rica. The suit claims that, during the trip, "Ms. Sproul was sexually harassed and knowingly placed in dangerous situations that endangered her safety."

Sproul says that she was paired with a local resident, Andres, whom MTV had hired, and Andres immediately set to hitting on her and pressuring her to smoke marijuana with him. Worse, according to the suit, the crew members showed no sympathy for her plight.

"When Ms. Sproul returned from this trip with Andres, other employees immediately began making jokes, insinuating that the two had engaged in sexual activity," the suit reads.

Sproul also claims that the male cast members were "extremely inebriated and made crude and offensive jokes and comments throughout the car ride."

Eventually, the suit claims, "Ms. Sproul's mental state began to worsen," and she began to suffer from dehydration and exhaustion. She was dropped off at a hospital in San Jose -- where, according to the suit, MTV didn't even bother leaving someone behind to keep an eye on her.

Sproul, who claims she was subjected to sexual harassment, a hostile work environment, wrongful termination, intentional infliction of emotional distress and other unpleasantries, is seeking lost wages, compensation for medical bills and emotional distress, and other damages.

MTV had no comment.

Pamela Chelin contributed to this report.