LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) The legal troubles keep mounting for the "Real Housewives" crew.

Giuseppe "Joe" Giudice, husband of "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice, has been indicted by a grand jury in Passaic County, NJ, on two criminal counts after he allegedly obtained a driver's license under false pretenses. His own license had earlier been suspended.

Giudice, 40, is charged with wrongfully using identifying information of another and impersonation. If convicted, Giudice faces up to 10 years in state prison on the first charge, and up to 18 months in state prison on the second.

According to the charges, Giudice used his brother Pietro's marriage and birth certificates to receive the license in June 2010 at the Paterson motor vehicle office. His license was and is currently suspended following a DUI charge.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office initiated an investigation after a routine traffic strop revealed that Pietro's license bore his information but Joe's photo.

The cast of Bravo's "Real Housewives" has seen as many legal problems as it has spinoffs. Earlier this year, "Real Housewives of New York" alum Bethenny Frankel was sued for $100 million by her former management company, which claimed that Frankel had chiseled them out of a 10 percent commission for her Skinnygirl cocktail line.

Teresa Giudice's representative has not yet responded to TheWrap's request for comment.

