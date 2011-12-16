NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - FX has ordered the drama pilot "The Americans" about two KGB spies posing as -- you guessed it -- in suburban Washington, D.C. in the early 1980s.

The series, created by former CIA employee Joe Weisberg, follows spies Phillip and Elizabeth Jennings, who have an arranged marriage and two children who know nothing of their secret. As their relationship becomes more genuine, it is tested by the Cold War and the spies and informants they oversee.

Weisberg will executive produce with "Justified" executive producer and show runner Graham Yost. DreamWorks Television is also credited as an executive producer on the pilot, which is being produced by Fox Television Studios and FX Productions.

Weisberg worked for the CIA before becoming an author. He then moved into television and became a writer/producer on TNT's "Falling Skies."