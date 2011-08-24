NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - TNT announced Tuesday that its hugely popular series "The Closer" and "Rizzoli & Isles" will return with new episodes on November 28.

"The Closer," the Kyra Sedgwick procedural in the middle of its seventh and final season, will push out five more episodes in its fall/winter run, and wrap up with six episodes in summer 2012. It has been pulling down 8.6 million viewers per week so far this season.

"Rizzoli & Isles," the Angie Harmon and Sasha Alexander show about a Boston crime-solving tandem, will continue its second season with five winter episodes. The sophomore drama has been averaging an eye-popping 8.8 million viewers each week.

TNT also said that "Leverage" will return with a run of eight new episodes starting Sunday, November 27. The network will also premiere a ten-episode fourth season of its L.A. crime drama "Southland" on January 17, 2012.

"The TNT Mystery Movie Night" is not a team-up with the self-professed love guru Mystery; instead, it is a new weekly showcase for original movies beginning on Tuesday, November 29, at 9 p.m., with "Scott Turow's Innocent." That thriller stars Bill Pullman as a judge accused of murdering his wife (played, presumably in flashback, by Marcia Gay Harden).

Other movies coming up in the series: "Ricochet," starring John Corbett and Gary Cole (November 30); "Hide," starring Carla Gugino and Mark-Paul Gosselaar (December 6); "Silent Witness," with Dermot Mulroney (December 7); "Good Morning, Killer," which stars Catherine Bell and Cole Hauser (December 13); and "Deck the Halls," starring Kathy Najimy.