LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - The CW ordered up a diverse trio of pilots Wednesday, giving the go-ahead to projects based on the "Green Arrow" comic-book character and Candace Bushnell's "Sex and the City" prequel book, along with an adaptation of the 1980s television series "Beauty and the Beast."

"Arrow" will be an hour-long drama based on DC Comics' "Green Arrow," and promises a "modern retelling" of the comic-book legend. Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Andrew Kreisberg will write and executive-produce, via Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

"The Carries Diaries," meanwhile, is based on Candace Bushnell's novel and imagines a young Carrie Bradshaw coming of age in the 1980s, "asking her first questions about love, sex, friendship and family while exploring the worlds of high school and Manhattan."

Amy Harris is on board to write and executive-produce.

"Beauty and the Beast," meanwhile, is loosely based on the CBS series starring Ron Perlman and Linda Hamilton, will deliver "a modern day romantic love story with a procedural twist." Jennifer Levin ("Without a Trace," "Felicity") and Sherri Cooper ("Brothers and Sisters") will write and executive-produce.

The pilot will be produced by CBS Television Studios.

