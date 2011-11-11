NEW YORK CBS is bringing in some big guns for a revamp of its low-rated morning program "The Early Show" -- talk show hosts Charlie Rose and Gayle King, according to a report in Friday's New York Times.

Citing CBS staff members who spoke on condition of anonymity, the Times said Rose and King were among several new hires joining co-hosts Erica Hill and Jeff Glor in a makeover of the show, which has long trailed competing programs on NBC and ABC.

CBS, which the Times said plans to make a formal announcement on Tuesday, declined to comment on the changes which will take place early in 2012. Rose and King also both declined comment.

According to the report, the new two-hour news show will depart from the conventions of the traditional lightweight format that has prevailed in the 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. timeslot.

CBS's retooled show will emphasize hard news, augmented by a conversational approach, the Times said. The plans are for Rose, who has been a contributor on "60 Minutes," to help lead the 7 a.m. hour, with Hill, while King will help lead the second hour starting at 8 a.m.

Rose hosts "Charlie Rose" on PBS, and King, popularly known as Oprah Winfrey's friend and confidant, hosts a morning talk show on Winfrey's cable channel, OWN.

"The Early Show" is down 6 percent in viewers this fall from the same period last year.

