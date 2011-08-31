TV commentator Glenn Beck addresses thousands of supporters at his Restoring Honor rally on the US National Mall in Washington, August 28, 2010. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

NEW YORK (TheWrap.com) - Could "The Five" have a permanent place in Fox News 5 p.m. hour?

The show, a summer replacement for "Glenn Beck," is down only slightly in viewers, despite a lack of marquee names. In August, its first full month on the air, it averaged 1.5 million viewers, with 369,000 in 25-54 demographic, according to Nielsen.

In Beck's last full month, June, he scored 1.6 million viewers, 387,000 of them in the demographic.

"The Five" is down 6 percent overall and 5 percent among 25- to 54-year-olds

While Beck's show was intensely focused on his personality, theories and issues, "The Five" features a rotating cast of Fox News personalities talking about the day's events.

The show has earned more viewers at 5 p.m. than its two cable news rivals combined: CNN's "The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer" averages 711,000 total viewers and 173,000 in the demographic, while "Hardball With Chris Matthews" averages 685,000 viewers and 157,000 in the demographic. Beck also handily beat his 5 p.m. rivals.