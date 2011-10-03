LOS ANGELES (TheWrap.com) - So long Glenn Beck, we hardly missed you.

That is what Fox News is saying in announcing that "The Five," which replaced Beck's show in July, will continue as a regularly scheduled program at 5 p.m. We speculated last month that the show could become Beck's permanent replacement.

The roundtable show will feature a regular rotation of co-hosts, including former White House Press Secretary Dana Perino, former NPR host Juan Williams, "Red Eye" host Greg Gutfeld and political commentator Bob Beckel.

"'The Five' is unlike any show in news and politics, from the co-hosts' chemistry to the provocative, yet fun presentation style," FNC Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes said in a statement. "It has quickly connected with the audience, and I'm pleased to install it in our daily lineup."

Beck had been a ratings star for Fox, but as the tone and subject matter of his show grew more inflammatory, advertisers began to flee and ratings dipped. That led to his departure, which was announced in April and happened at the end of June, forcing Fox to find a replacement.

It opted for "The Five," which debuted to soft ratings but has since picked up. It ratings have increased by 16 percent since its debut and picked up by 26 percent in the adults 25-54 demographic.

Then there is the matter of advertising, where the show fares much better than Beck did.

"'The Five's' viewership growth and unique appeal has led to the time period once again being embraced by FNC's Blue Chip advertisers," said Paul Rittenberg, Executive Vice President of Ad Sales for Fox.